Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.73.

COST traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.90. 1,980,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,400. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

