Counterparty (XCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,097.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00016283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Zaif and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,389 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

