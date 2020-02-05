County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. 4,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

