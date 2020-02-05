Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $174.27.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $1,960,561.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,270 shares of company stock worth $42,624,232 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 2,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

