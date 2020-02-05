Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

Shares of COUP traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.60. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,270 shares of company stock valued at $42,624,232 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

