Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 2,247 Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 15.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

NYSE HES opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

