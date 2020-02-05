Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.