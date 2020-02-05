Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFI opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

