Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

