Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 173,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

