Covesting (COV) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Covesting has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.02928876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00202854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00134667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

