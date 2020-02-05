Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.50 ($52.91).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on 1COV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

1COV stock traded up €0.76 ($0.88) on Tuesday, hitting €38.48 ($44.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,533,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

