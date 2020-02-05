Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.64. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

