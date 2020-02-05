Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRD.B. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

