Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading 17.7% Higher

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CELZ) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.04, 55,430 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,050,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

