Creative Planning Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of bluebird bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.