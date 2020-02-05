Creative Planning Sells 1,164 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEC opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

