Creative Planning Sells 531 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Aqua America by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTR opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

