Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

DHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,965. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

