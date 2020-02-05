Credits Price Reaches $0.0645 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Credits has a market cap of $11.99 million and $523,101.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and COSS. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Gate.io, CoinBene, Mercatox, Kucoin, WazirX, LBank and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

