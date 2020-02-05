Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

