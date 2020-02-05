Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

