Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 295.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

