Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

