CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Earning Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a news sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$83.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.87.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$29,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,952. Also, Senior Officer Richard Bear sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total transaction of C$58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,724,052.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.