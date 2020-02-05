CROAT (CROAT) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $79,960.00 and $242.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,261,332 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

