Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,463. Crown has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

