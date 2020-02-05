Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,909. Crown has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $837,437. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.