Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

