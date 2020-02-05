Crystal Clear Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $7,152.00 and $32.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.03115424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00200397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00131984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

