CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

CTIC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. 340,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 78.10% and a negative net margin of 177.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

