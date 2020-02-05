CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.35-1.60 EPS.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 227,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,552. The company has a market cap of $955.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26. CTS has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get CTS alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.