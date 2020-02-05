CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CCPG)

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CCPG traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.38). 281,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,818. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 1 year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.98 ($1.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.45.

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

