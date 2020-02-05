Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading 9.8% Higher

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73, 134,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 329,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.11.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.