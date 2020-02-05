Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. Silvercorp Metals comprises about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 658,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,559,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 348,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

