Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

