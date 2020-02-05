Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases Shares of 214,771 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,000. First Interstate Bancsystem accounts for about 8.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,116 shares of company stock worth $47,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

