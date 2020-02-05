Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 198 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 12,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $101,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

