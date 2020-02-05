Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $430.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $290.11 and a 1-year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.