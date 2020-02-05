Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,425. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

