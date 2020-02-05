Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 142,000 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 835.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $168,000.

PXH stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

