Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 11,917 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

