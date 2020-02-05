Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,276 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 176,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.