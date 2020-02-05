Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,100 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

