Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,748 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average is $182.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

