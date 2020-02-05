Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Nice worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.69. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

