Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

