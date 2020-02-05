Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

