Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.76. 2,616,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.