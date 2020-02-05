Dart Group (LON:DTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,856.00

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,856 ($24.41) and last traded at GBX 1,846 ($24.28), with a volume of 167583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,739 ($22.88).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTG shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,735.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dart Group (LON:DTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 187 ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dart Group PLC will post 9554.9998385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Dart Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Dart Group news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,358 ($17.86), for a total transaction of £4,277,700 ($5,627,071.82).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

